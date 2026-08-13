Freedom Restored: Mali's Soldiers Return Home

Eighty-two soldiers from Mali's army returned home after being taken prisoner by al Qaeda-linked militants and a separatist rebel group during attacks in April, according to a statement from the army on Thursday.

The soldiers' release marks a significant development in the conflict that continues to challenge stability in the region.

While details surrounding the negotiations remain sparse, this liberation is a critical relief for Mali's beleaguered armed forces and a poignant reminder of the ongoing volatility.