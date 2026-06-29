Tech Stocks Surge as Middle East Tensions Ease

The United States saw its stock index futures rise significantly on Monday, fueled by positive developments in the tech-centered Nasdaq 100 index. Market confidence was bolstered as diplomatic overtures between the U.S. and Iran suggested a potential de-escalation in the Middle East's ongoing tensions.

A U.S. official commented on Sunday that both nations would work to defuse hostilities, sparking optimism that the interim peace agreement reached earlier this month could hold. Peaceful diplomacy thus far has calmed nerves on Wall Street, although sporadic conflicts in the region remain a threat to energy prices.

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, noted that both nations' gestures towards reducing strikes are geared towards reducing oil prices and strengthening stock prices. Yet, worries about AI expenditure and a Federal Reserve rate hike loom large, clouding market projections.