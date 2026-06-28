Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke, Scotland's most successful head coach, resigns after leading the national team to historic achievements, including the first men's World Cup in 28 years and consecutive European Championships. Despite progress, Scotland exited the 2026 World Cup at the group stage. Clarke thanks players and supporters for unforgettable memories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scotlands Most Successful Head Coach Steve Clarke Has Stepped Down | Updated: 28-06-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 06:02 IST
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Scotland's most successful head coach, Steve Clarke, has announced his resignation, effective immediately, the Scottish FA reported on Saturday. Clarke's tenure saw the national team’s return to the men’s World Cup after 28 years and successive qualifications for the European Championships.

Scotland finished third in their World Cup group but couldn't advance to the knockout stage, losing a spot due to Croatia's 2-1 win over Ghana. Despite signing a contract in May extending his leadership to the 2030 World Cup, Clarke opted to step down following the team's elimination.

In an emotional farewell, Clarke praised his players for their achievements from 2019 onward, underlining the pride they have brought to Scottish football. Despite the early World Cup exit, the Scottish FA and fans have expressed gratitude for Clarke's impactful leadership and the national pride rekindled during his term.

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