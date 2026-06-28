End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Steve Clarke, Scotland's most successful national head coach, has resigned after the team's World Cup exit. Over a seven-year tenure, he led Scotland to their first World Cup in 28 years and back-to-back European Championships. Expected to lead until 2030, Clarke leaves a legacy of strong leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Steve Clarke | Updated: 28-06-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 05:33 IST
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Steve Clarke, lauded as Scotland's most successful national head coach, has officially stepped down following the team's World Cup elimination, announced the Scottish FA on Friday.

During his remarkable seven-year tenure, Clarke guided Scotland to their first men's World Cup in nearly three decades and secured consecutive European Championship qualifications. However, Scotland finished third in Group C and failed to rank among the top eight third-placed teams to advance to the knockout stages, competing against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil.

Despite signing a new contract in May to continue his role through the 2030 World Cup, Clarke decided to part ways. “The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players,” Clarke said, expressing gratitude for the years of shared triumphs and memories with the team.

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