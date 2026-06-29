Arkady Dvorkovich Seeks Re-election Amid Geopolitical Chess Turmoil

Arkady Dvorkovich aims for re-election as FIDE President, navigating Russia's suspension from international chess events and facing competition from German candidates. He seeks to strengthen FIDE's role globally, balancing Western and Russian interests, while aiming to ensure growth and opportunities for all chess federations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arkady Dvorkovich On Monday Said He Would Seek Reelection To The Presidency Of Chess Governing Body | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:30 IST
Arkady Dvorkovich Seeks Re-election Amid Geopolitical Chess Turmoil
Arkady Dvorkovich

Arkady Dvorkovich, the incumbent president of chess's governing body, FIDE, announced his candidacy for re-election amidst a tense geopolitical climate.

The former Russian deputy prime minister, who has helmed FIDE since 2018, confirmed his bid during the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, despite Russia's suspension imposed on June 11.

Dvorkovich aims to fortify FIDE's global partnerships and enhance innovation and sponsorship. German entrepreneurs Wadim Rosenstein and Jan Henric Buettner have also declared their intent to contest in the election scheduled for September.

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