Arkady Dvorkovich Seeks Re-election Amid Geopolitical Chess Turmoil

Arkady Dvorkovich On Monday Said He Would Seek Reelection To The Presidency Of Chess Governing Body

Arkady Dvorkovich, the incumbent president of chess's governing body, FIDE, announced his candidacy for re-election amidst a tense geopolitical climate.

The former Russian deputy prime minister, who has helmed FIDE since 2018, confirmed his bid during the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, despite Russia's suspension imposed on June 11.

Dvorkovich aims to fortify FIDE's global partnerships and enhance innovation and sponsorship. German entrepreneurs Wadim Rosenstein and Jan Henric Buettner have also declared their intent to contest in the election scheduled for September.