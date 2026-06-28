Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia is set to double fines for tech companies not complying with a social media ban for minors. The government is empowering eSafety to gather evidence of compliance, citing continued underage use on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The ban has influenced other nations, sparking global dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Said On Saturday It Would Double The Maximum Penalty It Can Impose On Tech Firms Found To Have Failed To Uphold A Groundbreaking Social Media Ban For Children | Updated: 28-06-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 05:57 IST
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement
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In a significant move, Australia announced it will double the maximum penalties on tech firms that fail to uphold its pioneering social media ban for children. Despite intentions, evidence indicates that the ban hasn't significantly reduced teen social media use.

The government will enhance the eSafety Commissioner's authority, enabling increased information-gathering from social media companies to enforce compliance more effectively. With these changes, penalties for systematic non-compliance will rise to A$99 million. Platforms under scrutiny include Meta's Instagram and Facebook, Google's YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Australia's ban, in place for six months, is drawing international attention for its potential as a template for similar policies worldwide. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the lack of tech firms' proactive measures, despite acknowledging some progress. Nonetheless, the ban's impact is questioned as studies reveal loopholes in age verification measures, and Reddit challenges the law citing free speech.

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