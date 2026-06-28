Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke has resigned as head coach of Scotland's national football team, the Scottish FA announced on Saturday. This decision comes in the wake of Scotland's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Clarke, who has been lauded as the country's most successful coach, decided to call it quits after a seven-year tenure marked by Scotland's return to the World Cup following a 28-year absence.

Despite a commendable effort, Scotland finished third in Group C and did not secure a spot in the knockout rounds, as they were not among the top eight third-placed teams.