PayGlocal Launches Google Pay Card Payments, Empowering Indian Merchants Globally

PayGlocal, India's foremost cross-border payments platform, has announced the integration of Google Pay Card Payments into its International Payment Gateway. This strategic move positions PayGlocal as a frontrunner among Indian payment platforms to support Google Pay for global transactions.

With the new offering, alongside Apple Pay, Indian merchants can effectively tap into vast international markets including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. This integration simplifies the payment process for global consumers, allowing transactions in their local currencies at the tap of a button.

Google Pay's broad acceptance across 86 countries and support for over 60 currencies signifies a transformative shift for Indian exporters, facilitating hassle-free cross-border sales and mitigating previous checkout frictions. PayGlocal anticipates a significant increase in merchant activations, reflecting the potential impact on India's digital payments landscape globally.