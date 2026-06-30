Near-Miss at JFK: Drone Strikes JetBlue Flight

The FAA is investigating after a JetBlue flight reported hitting a drone near JFK Airport. The Airbus A321 from Las Vegas landed safely, with no damage found. A similar incident occurred at Newark Airport recently. The FAA warns of the risks and legal consequences of flying drones near airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Federal Aviation Administration Said It Has Launched An Investigation After A Jetblue Flight Reported Hitting A Drone While Approaching New Yorks John F Kennedy International Airport On Monday The Pilot Of The Airbus A | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:14 IST
Near-Miss at JFK: Drone Strikes JetBlue Flight

A JetBlue Airbus A321, arriving from Las Vegas, reportedly collided with a drone while descending into New York's JFK Airport at an altitude of about 3,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into the incident, which took place on Monday morning.

Upon landing safely, passengers disembarked without issue, and the aircraft was inspected for damage, revealing no evidence of a collision. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, responsible for managing the airport, has yet to comment on the situation.

This drone encounter follows a similar one involving a United Airlines flight approaching Newark Liberty International Airport last Friday. The FAA notes that over 100 drone sightings near airports are reported monthly, and it warns of potential fines or jail time for unauthorized drone operations near aviation facilities.

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