Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is calling on governments to overhaul how they regulate the digital economy, warning that many of the weaknesses that triggered the 2008 global financial crisis are reappearing in today's AI-driven, data-intensive, and platform-based markets. In its latest Regulatory Policy Working Paper, prepared with contributions from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the University of Notre Dame, the OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), and the Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs (DAF), the organization argues that digital technologies are advancing much faster than regulatory systems. The report concludes that governments will need regulatory investments comparable to those made after the global financial crisis if they want to manage the risks of artificial intelligence (AI), digital platforms, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, and data-driven business models while sustaining innovation.

Learning from the Financial Crisis Before Digital Risks Escalate

The OECD identifies six major governance challenges that financial regulators faced before and after the 2008 crisis—information gaps, poor understanding of systemic risks, slow regulatory adaptation, delayed intervention, weak institutional capacity, and fragmented international cooperation. According to the report, these same weaknesses are now visible across the digital economy.

The financial crisis exposed how regulators lacked oversight of the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market, which had grown to more than USD 600 trillion in notional value before reporting systems were introduced. Similar blind spots now exist in digital finance. Stablecoins alone have reached significant scale, with Tether (USDT) valued at around USD 186 billion and Circle (USDC) at approximately USD 74 billion. Meanwhile, the Financial Action Task Force estimates that stablecoins accounted for 84% of illicit virtual asset transactions in 2025, although these represented less than 0.5% of the estimated USD 35 trillion in total stablecoin transaction volume. The OECD argues that governments should establish mandatory reporting systems before digital markets become systemically important rather than waiting for crises to reveal hidden vulnerabilities.

Digital Infrastructure Has Become a New Source of Systemic Risk

The report warns that systemic risk is no longer confined to banks or financial institutions. Today's economy depends heavily on cloud providers, cybersecurity companies, digital payment networks, telecommunications platforms, and AI systems that support services across finance, healthcare, transportation, government, education, and commerce.

Recent global technology failures illustrate this growing dependence. The 2017 Amazon Web Services outage disrupted banks and payment providers worldwide. The 2024 CrowdStrike software update affected more than 8.5 million Microsoft-based devices, disrupting airlines, hospitals, financial institutions, and government agencies. Similarly, a Google Cloud incident temporarily disrupted services for around 600,000 Australian pension fund members. These events demonstrate that operational failures at a handful of technology providers can create economy-wide consequences.

The OECD also highlights the role of digital platforms in amplifying behavioural risks. Recommendation algorithms and social media can rapidly influence financial markets, consumer behaviour, and public opinion. The GameStop stock market episode showed how online communities coordinated investment decisions within days, creating extraordinary market volatility. As AI becomes more embedded in decision-making, regulators must also address algorithmic opacity, where even developers struggle to explain how AI systems reach particular conclusions.

Stronger Institutions Will Determine Future Economic Resilience

For policymakers, the report recommends moving away from reactive regulation towards anticipatory governance. Governments should strengthen horizon scanning, establish continuous risk monitoring systems, regularly review regulations, and give supervisory authorities the legal powers to intervene before emerging technologies create systemic problems.

The study also stresses that regulation depends on institutional capacity. Before the 2008 crisis, financial regulators often lacked the staff, expertise, and technical resources needed to supervise increasingly complex markets. Similar challenges now confront digital regulators competing with technology firms for specialists in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data science. The OECD argues that investing in modern regulatory infrastructure, technical expertise, and digital supervisory tools is now as important as investing in physical infrastructure.

International coordination is equally critical. Digital platforms, cryptocurrencies, AI services, and cloud infrastructure operate across borders while regulation remains largely national. Without stronger cooperation, companies will continue exploiting differences between regulatory systems. The report therefore recommends binding international arrangements covering information sharing, common technical standards, supervisory cooperation, and coordinated enforcement.

Opportunities for Development Partners and Responsible Businesses

The findings carry important implications for governments, international development partners, and private-sector stakeholders. For developing economies, digital transformation offers opportunities to improve productivity, financial inclusion, and public services, but weak regulatory institutions could expose them to cyber threats, operational failures, and market concentration. Multilateral institutions, including development banks and donor agencies, can play a major role by supporting digital governance alongside investments in broadband, digital infrastructure, and AI adoption. Technical assistance for cybersecurity, regulatory modernization, AI governance, supervisory technologies, and cross-border cooperation will become increasingly important.

For the private sector, the report suggests that stronger regulation should not be viewed solely as a compliance burden. Companies investing early in transparent AI systems, cybersecurity, operational resilience, responsible data governance, and regulatory reporting are likely to gain investor confidence and competitive advantages as global standards evolve. However, businesses should also prepare for stricter disclosure requirements, stress testing of critical digital infrastructure, algorithm audits, and more harmonized international regulations.

The OECD concludes that digital transformation cannot be governed using regulatory models designed for slower-moving industries. As technologies evolve at an unprecedented speed, governments must build adaptive regulatory systems supported by skilled institutions, modern monitoring capabilities, international cooperation, and sustained public investment. Countries that strengthen digital governance today will be better positioned to encourage innovation, attract investment, protect consumers, and maintain long-term economic resilience, while those that delay reforms risk repeating the costly lessons of the global financial crisis.