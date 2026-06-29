Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Iran And The United States Agreed To Halt Recent Hostilities In The Gulf And Renew Talks Regarding Their Dispute Over The Strait Of Hormuz

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the United States have agreed to cease recent hostilities and renew discussions concerning their disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz. This move seeks to preserve an interim peace agreement threatened by days of escalating military strikes.

According to a U.S. official, the technical talks will continue on all aspects of the 14-point memorandum of understanding, signed earlier on June 17, which aims to reopen the strait for free passage of vessels. The renewed diplomatic efforts follow a series of tit-for-tat strikes after an Iranian projectile injured a cargo vessel in the critical shipping lane on Thursday.

Despite this diplomatic thaw, the region remains tense. Both Iran and the U.S. have traded accusations of ceasefire violations. A U.S. official confirmed there were no casualties from recent Iranian missile and drone attacks on U.S. sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. Bahrain has called for an urgent U.N. Security Council session to address the escalating situation. The outcome of the renewed talks remains uncertain as tensions continue to simmer.