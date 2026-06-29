Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

On Sunday, a significant power outage resulted in the shutdown of Venezuela's largest refinery, Amuay, which has a capacity of 645,000 barrels per day. Workers from the facility reported this development following two deadly earthquakes in the nation that have already claimed over 1,450 lives.

The nation has been grappling with power supply issues, impacting industrial plants, refineries, and ordinary citizens. Before the quakes, Amuay was processing approximately 137,000 barrels of crude per day. The lack of sufficient water resources for certain power plants and industries, particularly in the western Falcon State, further complicates operational capabilities.

The El Palito refinery, with 146,000 barrels-per-day capacity, and the adjacent Moron Petrochemical Complex struggle to restart due to unstable power. Despite the hindrances in domestic fuel and petrochemical production, Venezuela's crude output and exports, which are vital revenue streams, remain unaffected, according to the oil ministry.