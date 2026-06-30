Dancing Through Adversity: Ismael Kone Inspires Canada to Historic World Cup Success

Not Even A Broken Leg Could Dim Ismael Kones Spirits As The Canada Midfielder Danced Without Crutches After The Cohosts Secured A Historic Place In The World Cup Last With A Victory Over South Africa On Sunday A Video Shared By Canada Right Back Richie Laryea On His Instagram Story Showed Kone Dancing With His Teammates In The Dressing Room And Quickly Went Viral

Canada's midfielder, Ismael Kone, demonstrated unyielding spirit by dancing without crutches after Canada's historic entry into the World Cup last 16 with a win over South Africa. A viral video showed the injured player celebrating with teammates, receiving thousands of online endorsements.

Despite his leg break against Qatar, Kone has been an inspirational force, attending matches and backing his team. His injury brought widespread support, including visits from Qatar's sports elite, with fans prominently displaying his number 8 in solidarity.

As Canada advances, they prepare to face either the Netherlands or Morocco. Meanwhile, Qatar's Assim Madibo, whose tackle injured Kone, faced a five-match suspension.