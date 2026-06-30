Dancing Through Adversity: Ismael Kone Inspires Canada to Historic World Cup Success

Despite a broken leg, Canada's midfielder Ismael Kone celebrated his team securing a spot in the World Cup last 16 with a victory over South Africa. Kone has been a motivational presence for the team, receiving support from fans and dignitaries after his injury against Qatar on June 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Not Even A Broken Leg Could Dim Ismael Kones Spirits As The Canada Midfielder Danced Without Crutches After The Cohosts Secured A Historic Place In The World Cup Last With A Victory Over South Africa On Sunday A Video Shared By Canada Right Back Richie Laryea On His Instagram Story Showed Kone Dancing With His Teammates In The Dressing Room And Quickly Went Viral | Updated: 30-06-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 01:52 IST
Dancing Through Adversity: Ismael Kone Inspires Canada to Historic World Cup Success

Canada's midfielder, Ismael Kone, demonstrated unyielding spirit by dancing without crutches after Canada's historic entry into the World Cup last 16 with a win over South Africa. A viral video showed the injured player celebrating with teammates, receiving thousands of online endorsements.

Despite his leg break against Qatar, Kone has been an inspirational force, attending matches and backing his team. His injury brought widespread support, including visits from Qatar's sports elite, with fans prominently displaying his number 8 in solidarity.

As Canada advances, they prepare to face either the Netherlands or Morocco. Meanwhile, Qatar's Assim Madibo, whose tackle injured Kone, faced a five-match suspension.

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