Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Apple To Fight Million Patent Bill At Uk Supreme Court Aramco Helicopter Crashes At Saudi Port As Gulf Ceasefire Frays Royal Navy Scraps Frigate Plans To Focus On Drone Warfare Overseas Pension Funds Rethink Investments In Uk Housing Overview Apple Is Heading To The Uks Highest Court To Challenge A Million Bill Linked To Its Use Of Patented Mobile Technology In Devices

Apple Inc. is set to challenge a $500 million patent liability at the UK's highest court, concerning its global use of mobile technology in products like the iPhone.

In a tragic incident, at least 14 people lost their lives when a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed at the Ras Tanura port, coinciding with the easing of oil tensions in the Gulf.

The British Royal Navy has strategized a pivot towards drone-capable vessels, halting previous frigate plans. Meanwhile, foreign pension entities, including Aware Super and Oxford Properties, re-evaluate UK housing investments amidst safety cost issues post-Grenfell.