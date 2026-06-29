Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake
A father and son were rescued from the rubble in Venezuela four days post-earthquake. The successful operation, led by French and U.S. teams, gives hope amid a landscape of over 1,450 casualties. As survival chances dwindle, 33 individuals have been rescued, with thousands still unaccounted for.
A father and his son have been rescued alive from the debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, four days after devastating earthquakes struck the region. This miraculous rescue brought a glimmer of hope to French and U.S. teams racing against time to find more survivors.
The pair, found visibly weak and masked, were carried on makeshift stretchers through debris-laden streets to ambulances, amidst a throng of onlookers in La Guaira. It followed 12 arduous hours, where rescue teams carefully navigated unstable rubble using specialized equipment to reach the victims.
Despite this success, with over 1,450 people confirmed dead and thousands missing, the urgency intensifies as the odds of survival diminish significantly three days post-quake. Rescuers continue their grim task, with more than 33 individuals saved over the weekend, tackling fears that the clock is running out for others.
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