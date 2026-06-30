UK Defence Spending Delays Spark Industry Fallout Amid Russia Threat

Britains Ninemonth Delay In Setting Out Its Defence Spending Plans To Meet A Rising Threat From Russia Has Forced Some Small Suppliers To Collapse

Britain's nine-month postponement in unveiling its defence spending plans has triggered a significant impact on the sector, leading to the collapse of small suppliers and prompting companies to expand abroad. The much-anticipated Defence Investment Plan is expected to be revealed on Tuesday, marking one of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's final initiatives.

The delay has stalled contract awards from Britain's Ministry of Defence (MOD), forcing UK defence firms to prioritize international business. Many companies report a decline in domestic demand, pushing their focus to foreign markets as military spending contracts flow rapidly overseas.

The absence of the Defence Investment Plan has hindered the UK's military supply chain, according to executives like Shefali Sharma and Andrew Thomis. Although MOD claims to have signed numerous contracts since July last year, companies like Cohort and Q5D highlight missed local opportunities, leading to the consideration of foreign production sites.