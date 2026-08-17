Michy Batshuayi Joins Saudi Side Abha: A New Chapter

Michy Batshuayi, the former Chelsea and Belgium striker, has embarked on a new chapter by joining Saudi Pro League side Abha, according to an announcement by the club on Monday.

The seasoned athlete, who previously joined Eintracht Frankfurt in February 2025 and scored four goals in 21 appearances, moved on a free transfer after his stint in Germany.

Batshuayi, well-known for his time with top European clubs and as a key player for Belgium in the World Cups, will help bolster Abha as they navigate their return to the top flight.