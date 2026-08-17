Questions Surround Colleferro Munitions Plant Explosion
Italy's Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, refutes claims of Russian involvement in a recent explosion at a munitions factory in Colleferro. Although no injuries occurred, speculation persists about the blast's connection to similar events in Bulgaria. Investigations continue as calls for governmental transparency grow.
Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has dismissed claims of Russian involvement in an explosion at a munitions factory in Colleferro, near Rome. The incident occurred last Thursday and follows a report of a fire at the location.
Speculation persists regarding the plant's connection to Ukraine, as La Repubblica suggests links to similar incidents at Bulgarian facilities.
Opposition leader Carlo Calenda demands a government briefing to prevent uncertainty over potential Russian interference. However, the cause remains under investigation, according to KNDS, which owns the plant.