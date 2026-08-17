Questions Surround Colleferro Munitions Plant Explosion

Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has dismissed claims of Russian involvement in an explosion at a munitions factory in Colleferro, near Rome. The incident occurred last Thursday and follows a report of a fire at the location.

Speculation persists regarding the plant's connection to Ukraine, as La Repubblica suggests links to similar incidents at Bulgarian facilities.

Opposition leader Carlo Calenda demands a government briefing to prevent uncertainty over potential Russian interference. However, the cause remains under investigation, according to KNDS, which owns the plant.