Decades Later: Tupac Shakur's Murder Trial Finally Begins

Former gang leader Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, aged 63, faces a murder trial for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. The case, unresolved for years, was reignited by Davis' own public statements, providing prosecutors with new evidence to progress the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:14 IST
Decades Later: Tupac Shakur's Murder Trial Finally Begins

In a landmark murder trial, former street gang leader Duane 'Keffe D' Davis stands accused of masterminding the 1996 drive-by shooting of iconic hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur. Taking place in Las Vegas, the case marks a pivotal point in rap history, reviving the notorious 'gangsta' rap era.

Prosecutors argue that Davis, seeking retribution for his nephew's beating, orchestrated the attack on Shakur. His own public disclosures have breathed new life into the long-cold case. Defense attorney Michael Sandt counters, emphasizing the lack of incriminating evidence even after three decades.

The trial's dramatic setting could feature testimony from former rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight. Linking street gang rivalries to Shakur's fatality, the prosecution paints a tale of vengeance while the defense challenges the truth of their claims.

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