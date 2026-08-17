Market Jitters: Stocks Mixed, Dollar Declines amidst Economic Data and Iran Tensions

U.S. stocks exhibited a mixed performance as the dollar dropped to its lowest since June following weak economic data. Treasury yields hit highs, partly due to AI-related debts. Tensions over Iran's war impacted markets, while traders adjusted Fed rate expectations. Oil prices rose amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:14 IST
Market Jitters: Stocks Mixed, Dollar Declines amidst Economic Data and Iran Tensions
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U.S. stocks showed mixed results on Monday as the dollar hit its lowest point since June due to soft economic data, including an unexpected drop in retail sales. This led markets to temper expectations of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, thirty-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since 2007, influenced by concerns over the U.S. fiscal path and substantial AI-related corporate debt issuances. While the S&P 500 fell by 0.26%, a positive revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic gave a 0.17% lift to the Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.35%.

Globally, MSCI's gauge of world stocks fell by 0.15%, and the pan-European STOXX 600 Index dipped by 0.22%. Despite recent AI investment worries affecting chip stocks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved toward record territory due to robust quarterly results and optimistic forecasts. Rising oil prices amid unresolved Iran-U.S. tensions further impacted the market dynamics.

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