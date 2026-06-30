US Economy Faces Uneven Growth Amid K-Shaped Recovery

The US economy is projected to sustain its growth trajectory through 2026, bolstered by steady consumer spending and a recovering labor market. Yet, according to BofA Securities, this recovery is uneven, with affluent households driving economic activities while lower-income groups face mounting challenges.

The brokerage describes this as a 'K-shaped' recovery, where the prosperity of wealthier Americans overshadows the struggles of the less fortunate. The top 10 percent of households account for nearly 23 percent of consumer spending, while the bottom 10 percent contribute merely 4 percent, indicating a reliance on wealthier consumers for economic momentum.

This disparity explains why consumer spending remains strong despite tepid hiring and waning consumer confidence. Robust stock markets, healthier household finances, and recent tax relief have empowered affluent households to maintain their spending levels, supporting the broader economy. BofA anticipates a gradual labor market stabilization as other sectors begin to recover, potentially narrowing the wealth gap if current trends persist.

However, the report warns of vulnerabilities, such as potential equity market corrections or geopolitical shocks, that could dampen high-income spending. As consumer demand concentrated among affluent households, any decline could swiftly hinder consumption and employment growth. BofA suggests the Federal Reserve will likely maintain a cautious approach to interest rates, balancing overall demand with labor market weaknesses. Despite potential policy interventions, fiscal constraints could limit efforts to address economic inequality.

While the report concludes that the US economy's foundation is stable, its longevity depends on expanding the recovery to include lower-income consumers. (ANI)