Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Stumble Amid Tariff Threats
Canada and the U.S. remain far from reaching a draft trade deal as another round of negotiations continues, according to Canadian trade minister Dominic LeBlanc. The introduction of new 50% U.S. tariffs threatens Canada’s economy while both sides grapple with core issues like tariffs on autos, dairy quotas, and alcohol.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada and the United States are struggling to finalize a trade deal, despite multiple meetings between Canadian trade minister Dominic LeBlanc and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
As the August 19 deadline for new U.S. tariffs approaches, concerns mount over potential economic impacts on Canada. These tariffs, set at 50% and covering about $20 billion in goods, pose risks especially to products benefiting from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Gabriel Brunet, LeBlanc's spokesperson, withheld comment, while Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Candace Laing stressed the importance of reaching an interim agreement to address both previous and impending tariffs. Key sticking points in these talks include autos, dairy quotas, and alcohol distribution.
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