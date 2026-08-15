Nvidia Scales Back on OpenAI Data Center Guarantee

Nvidia has reportedly scaled back its initial $250 billion financial guarantee for an OpenAI data center, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. The decision comes in response to investor apprehensions regarding the project's associated risks.

The revised plans will see Nvidia's guarantee reduced to under $120 billion, as the tech giant attempts to alleviate fears surrounding the ambitious project.

Despite the Wall Street Journal's report, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims, leaving questions about the future of Nvidia's involvement with OpenAI.