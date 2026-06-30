SEC Seeks Public Input on Novel ETFs Tied to Prediction Markets

The Us Securities And Exchange Commission On Tuesday Called For Public Comment On Regulating Novel Exchangetraded Funds Backed By Assets Including Increasingly Popular Prediction Markets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it is inviting public comments on the regulation of novel exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds are backed by assets from popular prediction markets.

This decision follows two months after delaying the approval of numerous ETFs dependent on real-world event outcomes, such as elections. The SEC is collaborating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to navigate the rapidly expanding prediction market industry amid an uncertain legal landscape.

In May, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins noted the delay in the effectiveness of some novel ETFs, citing agency considerations of their impacts. The public comment process, spanning 60 days, aims to guide the SEC on fostering ETF growth while ensuring they serve investor interests effectively.