SEC Seeks Public Input on Novel ETFs Tied to Prediction Markets
The U.S. SEC is seeking public comments on novel exchange-traded funds linked to prediction markets. This move comes after a delay on approving such ETFs and is aimed at understanding their implications and potential for investor growth. Comments will be collected over a 60-day period.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it is inviting public comments on the regulation of novel exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds are backed by assets from popular prediction markets.
This decision follows two months after delaying the approval of numerous ETFs dependent on real-world event outcomes, such as elections. The SEC is collaborating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to navigate the rapidly expanding prediction market industry amid an uncertain legal landscape.
In May, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins noted the delay in the effectiveness of some novel ETFs, citing agency considerations of their impacts. The public comment process, spanning 60 days, aims to guide the SEC on fostering ETF growth while ensuring they serve investor interests effectively.