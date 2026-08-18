Kharge Targets BJP-RSS: Questions Legacy, Calls for Unity

At a South Goa rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP and RSS, questioning their role in India's independence and accusing them of undermining unity and religion. Kharge emphasized Congress's legacy in the freedom struggle, while urging voters to reject divisive politics and support unity in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:41 IST
Kharge Targets BJP-RSS: Questions Legacy, Calls for Unity
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attended a Congress event in Goa (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at a public rally in South Goa, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a trenchant critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Kharge openly questioned their contributions to India's independence, taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and accusing the ruling party in Goa of underhanded tactics to maintain power.

Kharge criticized the BJP for repeatedly invoking the Gandhi family, emphasizing that he had political experience even before Shah was born. He boldly challenged the BJP and RSS to highlight their freedom struggle contributions, branding them as 'anti-India' and divisive forces. He also accused them of conducting 'purification' rituals following his rallies, deeming it 'anti-religion.'

Highlighting Congress's storied role in India's quest for freedom, Kharge praised Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for their sacrifices. He voiced concern over what he sees as BJP's divisive politics, urging voters to reject those who 'loot and mock' them, and called for unity among Congress supporters. The rally signals a robust opposition strategy leading into critical elections.

TRENDING

1
Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Global
2
India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

Global
3
Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Global
4
Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026