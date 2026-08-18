Kharge Targets BJP-RSS: Questions Legacy, Calls for Unity

In a fiery address at a public rally in South Goa, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a trenchant critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Kharge openly questioned their contributions to India's independence, taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and accusing the ruling party in Goa of underhanded tactics to maintain power.

Kharge criticized the BJP for repeatedly invoking the Gandhi family, emphasizing that he had political experience even before Shah was born. He boldly challenged the BJP and RSS to highlight their freedom struggle contributions, branding them as 'anti-India' and divisive forces. He also accused them of conducting 'purification' rituals following his rallies, deeming it 'anti-religion.'

Highlighting Congress's storied role in India's quest for freedom, Kharge praised Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for their sacrifices. He voiced concern over what he sees as BJP's divisive politics, urging voters to reject those who 'loot and mock' them, and called for unity among Congress supporters. The rally signals a robust opposition strategy leading into critical elections.