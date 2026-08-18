A Legacy of Reform: Remembering Zhu Rongji

China mourns former Premier Zhu Rongji, whose reform-oriented leadership shaped the nation's economic landscape. His tenure was marked by hard-hitting economic reforms, which ushered China's accession to the World Trade Organization but also led to significant job losses. Zhu's legacy remains controversial, inciting both admiration and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:46 IST
A Legacy of Reform: Remembering Zhu Rongji

China lowered its national flag on Tuesday in somber tribute to former Premier Zhu Rongji, marking the end of an era with the passing of the determined reformist leader, who died last week at age 97.

Security was visibly heightened in Beijing near key political sites like Tiananmen Square, as Zhu's memorial procession made its way to the renowned Babaoshan crematorium—a venue reserved for top officials, where his cremation was to take place. During his time as vice premier and later premier in the 1990s, Zhu was credited with spearheading substantial economic reforms that transformed China's economy.

Under his leadership, Zhu tackled inflation, overhauled China's tax and banking systems, and introduced reforms that laid the foundations for China's integration into the global economy via the World Trade Organization in 2001. Despite these achievements, Zhu's legacy is divisive, provoking mixed sentiments from grief to applause and critique among citizens.

TRENDING

1
Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Global
2
India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

Global
3
Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Global
4
Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026