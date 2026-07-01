Freossi Launches Grooming Tribe to Elevate India's Pet Care Standards

Freossi, one of India's eminent pet care brands, has unveiled the Freossi Grooming Tribe at Zane's Pet Spa in Mumbai, marking a significant step in addressing the challenges faced by the pet grooming industry. The event saw attendance from over 60 professionals, enriched by international cat grooming expert Fadly Fuad, who shared his expertise on modern grooming techniques and feline handling.

In enlightening discussions, Freossi spotlighted the prevailing industry gaps, emphasizing the lack of specialized training and inadequate compensation for cat groomers. As pointed out by CEO Yogesh Khadke, the future lies in specialization. He stated, "By unifying industry experts and grooming professionals, we are fortifying a more competent grooming landscape for India."

In its commitment to enhance the grooming sector, Freossi's initiative provides extensive opportunities for hands-on learning and professional growth. This is essential in a rapidly evolving industry, according to Chinmay Bora, National Sales Manager for Grooming at Freossi. The brand remains dedicated to fostering continuous education and skill development, as noted by Dr. Dhananjay Pandit, President of Research & Development, who highlighted the crucial role of skilled groomers in ensuring pet welfare. Following positive feedback, Freossi plans to expand its training programs nationwide.