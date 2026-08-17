Diplomatic Chess: Trump and Kim's Nuclear Dialogue

President Donald Trump announced a strategic decision to scale back military exercises with South Korea, a move aimed at facilitating diplomatic dialogue with North Korea.

Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his diplomatic initiatives, though details remain undisclosed.

The Trump-Kim relationship, which saw summits in 2018 and 2019, experienced setbacks over negotiations on North Korea's nuclear arsenal. Trump's recent actions aim to rekindle talks and adjust military strategies in the region.