The Unsolved Case of Tupac Shakur: Trial Heats Up After 30 Years

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis stands trial for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, a case that remained unsolved for decades. Despite Davis's recent incriminating statements, the defense points to scant evidence. The trial is reviving memories of the era's East Coast-West Coast rap feud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 00:09 IST
The Unsolved Case of Tupac Shakur: Trial Heats Up After 30 Years

The murder trial of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, accused of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, has commenced, reviving a long-unsolved case. Prosecutors allege Davis led a retaliatory plot after Shakur and his entourage beat Davis's nephew at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Despite recent incriminating statements by Davis, defense attorney Michael Sandt claims evidence remains insufficient after 30 years. The trial, unfolding under Judge Carli Kierny, may span six weeks, featuring testimonies like that of former rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight.

The case, lingering cold for years, was reignited following Davis's public disclosures beginning in 2018. The East Coast-West Coast rap feud's violent history adds a complex backdrop to a trial tugging at the threads of a pivotal era in rap music.

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