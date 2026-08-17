Bangladesh Names Squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced its squad for the 2026 ACC Women's Asia Cup and the 20th Asian Games. Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the team as captain, with Nahida Akter as vice-captain. The squad retains key players like Shorna Akter and introduces Sarmin Sultana as a top-order batter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:43 IST
Bangladesh Names Squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games 2026
Bangladesh women's cricket team players (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially announced its squad for the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai and the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). A pivotal player, Nigar Sultana Joty, who recently commanded the national team at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, continues her tenure as captain. Her leadership was instrumental in Bangladesh clinching victories against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Supporting Sultana Joty, Nahida Akter has been appointed as vice-captain of the squad. The team sees the inclusion of Sarmin Sultana, a promising top-order batter who debuted in T20I just this May. Sarmin Sultana brings with her the experience of 16 ODI matches. Former World Cup starters Sobhana Mostary and Juairiya Ferdous maintain their spots, consolidating Bangladesh’s batting top order.

Shorna Akter, crucial for her unbeaten performances, returns to bolster the batting line-up, while Ritu Moni lends all-round capabilities to the squad. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Marufa Akter, backed by competent bowlers Ritu Moni and Fariha Trisna. Bangladesh begins its Asia Cup journey facing Indonesia on August 31, ahead of the Asian Games set for mid-September 2026.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Chess: Trump and Kim's Nuclear Dialogue

Diplomatic Chess: Trump and Kim's Nuclear Dialogue

Global
2
Trump Criticizes British PM's Energy Strategy

Trump Criticizes British PM's Energy Strategy

Global
3
Bangladesh Names Squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games 2026

Bangladesh Names Squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games 2026

Global
4
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Kim Jong Un Responds

Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Kim Jong Un Responds

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Informal Settlements Face a Growing Heat and Health Crisis

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026