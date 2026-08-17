Bangladesh Names Squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially announced its squad for the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai and the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). A pivotal player, Nigar Sultana Joty, who recently commanded the national team at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, continues her tenure as captain. Her leadership was instrumental in Bangladesh clinching victories against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Supporting Sultana Joty, Nahida Akter has been appointed as vice-captain of the squad. The team sees the inclusion of Sarmin Sultana, a promising top-order batter who debuted in T20I just this May. Sarmin Sultana brings with her the experience of 16 ODI matches. Former World Cup starters Sobhana Mostary and Juairiya Ferdous maintain their spots, consolidating Bangladesh’s batting top order.

Shorna Akter, crucial for her unbeaten performances, returns to bolster the batting line-up, while Ritu Moni lends all-round capabilities to the squad. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Marufa Akter, backed by competent bowlers Ritu Moni and Fariha Trisna. Bangladesh begins its Asia Cup journey facing Indonesia on August 31, ahead of the Asian Games set for mid-September 2026.