In a statement issued on Monday, Donald Trump voiced his concerns over British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's approach to the UK's energy issues. Trump pointed out that Burnham appears to be facing significant challenges in the energy sector.

Trump speculated that Burnham might look towards the North Sea for energy resources as a potential solution. This statement comes amidst growing discussions about energy policy and resource management in the UK.

The remarks were gathered by Trevor Hunnicutt, with Katharine Jackson responsible for the writing and Michelle Nichols overseeing the editing process.