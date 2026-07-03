FTSE 100 Closes Higher with Weekly Gains
The FTSE 100 gained on Friday, bolstered by financials, with a notable increase in weekly performance. Higher gold prices supported precious metals miners. The blue-chip index closed 0.2% up, while the midcap FTSE 250 saw a 0.5% rise.
The FTSE 100 saw an increase on Friday, driven by strong performance in the financial sector. Precious metals miners benefited from a rise in gold prices, further boosting the index's gains.
In closing, the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose by 0.2% to reach 10,679.03 points. The midcap FTSE 250 also marked a positive performance, climbing 0.5%.
These gains underscore the resilience in the market, particularly amidst rising gold prices that have provided a tailwind for mining stocks.