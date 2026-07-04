Djokovic and Contenders Shine Amidst Wimbledon Milestones

Ageless Novak Djokovic Reached Yet More Milestones At A Sundrenched All England Club As He Advanced To The Wimbledon Fourth Round With His Th Victory On The Lawns On Friday

Novak Djokovic showcased his enduring prowess at Wimbledon, securing his 105th victory at the tournament, as he strives for a record-equalling eighth title. The 39-year-old Serbian outperformed Arthur Rinderknech in four sets, fueling anticipation of a potential semi-final clash against Jannik Sinner, the Italian world number one.

In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the last 16 with a dominant win over Jelena Ostapenko. Her path will soon intersect with Naomi Osaka, who impressed by defeating Daria Kasatkina. Coco Gauff managed to push through to the next round, overcoming a tense match against Claire Liu.

Among the men, some dark horses saw their runs halted, including Brazil's Joao Fonseca and Spain's Rafael Jodar. Meanwhile, Djokovic continues to break records, hinting humorously at a match with Roger Federer. As the tournament progresses, excitement builds around potential match-ups and players' performances.