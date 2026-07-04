Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Russian Bomb Hits Heart of Ukrainian City

A Massive Russian Bomb Strike On The Centre Of The Northern Ukrainian City Of Sumy Killed At Least Three People On Friday And Injured Many Others

A devastating Russian bomb attack targeted the center of Sumy in northern Ukraine on Friday, killing at least three people and wounding several others, including children, according to Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

The area hit included a high-rise apartment building, a shop, and a busy street, Hryhorov detailed in a message on Telegram. He emphasized the presence of numerous civilians, highlighting the tragic impact on local families, especially children.

The incident adds to the ongoing tensions and violence in the region, as Ukrainian officials continue to report significant civilian casualties from ongoing assaults.