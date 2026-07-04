Venezuela Earthquake Tragedy: Rising Toll and Destruction
The recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela have resulted in a tragic death toll of 2,645, according to official reports. Over 12,000 individuals have sustained injuries, and approximately 15,000 have been rendered homeless due to the calamity, significantly impacting the nation.
In the aftermath of the devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela, the officially confirmed death toll has surged to a staggering 2,645, the country's information ministry reported on Friday.
The disaster inflicted severe injuries on more than 12,000 individuals and left around 15,000 people without homes, marking a significant humanitarian crisis for the nation.
Authorities are grappling with the urgent need for aid and resources to address the escalating challenges posed by the natural catastrophe.
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