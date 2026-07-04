Venezuela Earthquake Tragedy: Rising Toll and Destruction

The Death Toll In Venezuelas Twin Earthquakes Last Week Has Risen To

In the aftermath of the devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela, the officially confirmed death toll has surged to a staggering 2,645, the country's information ministry reported on Friday.

The disaster inflicted severe injuries on more than 12,000 individuals and left around 15,000 people without homes, marking a significant humanitarian crisis for the nation.

Authorities are grappling with the urgent need for aid and resources to address the escalating challenges posed by the natural catastrophe.