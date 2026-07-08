Haiti’s Rural Recovery Bet: Can Cocoa and Breadfruit Turn Fragile Farms Into Stable Futures?

Haiti's rural economy cannot recover on emergency support alone. In Grand'Anse, the push to strengthen cocoa and breadfruit value chains is becoming a test of whether agriculture can do more than feed families, whether it can create jobs, rebuild local markets, reduce vulnerability to climate shocks and give rural communities a firmer stake in the country's recovery.

International partners and Haitian authorities have highlighted progress under the PROFIT and SAMS projects, which are focused on strengthening cocoa and breadfruit value chains in the region. Jointly implemented by the ILO and WFP with support from Norway, France and Switzerland, the programmes show how targeted investment in farming, processing, infrastructure and school feeding can turn rural production into a platform for resilience.

The projects' importance lies in how they connect production with processing, transport, market access, school feeding, climate services and rural enterprise. For farming communities, this means agriculture is being treated not only as a source of subsistence, but as a platform for jobs, incomes and resilience.

According to the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti, Dr Nicole Boni Kouassi, the results show that agricultural investment can create real economic opportunities, particularly for young people when meaningful employment is available. Her remarks also linked stronger agricultural value chains to local economic growth, stability and lasting peace.

Cocoa sells the promise, breadfruit feeds the base

Haitian cocoa already has international appeal because of its distinctive flavour and quality, allowing producers to access premium and fair-trade markets. Breadfruit serves a different but equally important role: it can strengthen food security while creating opportunities for local processing and income diversification.

Together, the two crops create a dual pathway. Cocoa offers export potential and higher-value market access. Breadfruit supports local food systems, school meals and processing opportunities that can keep more value inside rural communities. The combination was visible in November 2025, when producers supported through the PROFIT programme showcased cocoa products and breadfruit-based goods at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, generating strong interest from international buyers. For small producers, such exposure matters because market recognition can shape future demand, pricing and buyer relationships.

The projects have already delivered major physical and institutional gains. A 250-tonne-per-year cocoa fermentation plant has been built, along with four breadfruit processing centres capable of handling 100 tonnes each month. Around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, the Chambellan public market has been fully rebuilt, and studies have been completed into processing breadfruit into flour and other products.

These investments show why value chains matter. Farmers do not benefit from demand if they lack processing facilities, quality systems, transport, storage or market organisation. By investing beyond the farm gate, the programmes are trying to solve the bottlenecks that often prevent rural producers from capturing better returns.

Markets, meals and infrastructure are doing the heavy lifting

One of the strongest parts of the Grand'Anse model is its link between farmers and predictable demand. WFP has sourced produce from 6,789 farmers for school feeding programmes through local procurement worth more than US$2 million. More than 30 tonnes of breadfruit flour have already been supplied to WFP-supported school meal programmes. It creates a powerful local development loop. Farmers gain buyers. Schools gain food. Communities retain more value from local production. For rural households, predictable procurement can reduce uncertainty and make investment in quality, production and processing more worthwhile.

The scale of organisation is also notable. More than 10,000 producers have been registered and mapped using a logistics intelligence platform. Seventy mutual aid societies have been established to strengthen cooperation among farming communities, while six agricultural service providers have received specialised training to support cocoa and breadfruit growers.

The programmes have also invested in practical assets that often determine whether agriculture can become profitable. Nearly 2,000 lead farmers have been trained in agroecology, post-harvest management, financial planning, commercial management and prevention of aflatoxin contamination. Farmers have also received five tonnes of seeds, 99,500 seedlings and 352 goats, while five beekeeping enterprises have been established to diversify household income.

Infrastructure remains equally important. The projects have rehabilitated 2.5 kilometres of farm roads, supplied transport vehicles, supported rural micro-enterprises, and invested in storage facilities, milling equipment, collection centres and drying infrastructure. These may sound like technical interventions, but they are often the difference between crops reaching markets in good condition and farmers losing income after harvest.

The reported tripling of cocoa exports from Grand'Anse within two years suggests that these investments are beginning to translate into market gains. However, the real test will be whether export growth can be sustained through reliable quality, strong farmer organisation, buyer confidence and continued infrastructure support.

Climate shocks remain the hardest exam

The progress in Grand'Anse is encouraging, but it is also fragile. Rural recovery built on agriculture remains exposed to weather shocks, crop losses, damaged roads, weak storage and unstable incomes. That's why the climate resilience component of the projects may prove just as important as the market-access work.

Around 2,899 smallholder farmers have been trained through the Participatory Integrated Climate Services for Agriculture approach and now receive tailored weather information through text messages and radio broadcasts. This can help farmers make better decisions on planting, harvesting and risk management.

The projects have also tested the value of insurance. Following Hurricane Melissa, 1,726 insured farming households received more than US$81,000 in compensation. Such payouts cannot erase losses, but they can help families recover faster and reduce the risk that one shock pushes them deeper into poverty.

Cocoa and breadfruit are not being treated as isolated crops, but as entry points into a wider rural recovery model. The projects connect farmers with infrastructure, buyers, school feeding systems, processing centres, climate information and income diversification.

The urgency now is sustaining that momentum. Haiti's rural communities need more than promising pilot gains; they need durable systems that can survive climate shocks, market swings and financing gaps. Grand'Anse shows what a more grounded recovery strategy can look like. The next question is whether it can be protected, expanded and made strong enough to outlast the pressures facing Haiti's rural economy.