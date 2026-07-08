Europe is facing a multitude of challenges due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, affecting energy supplies significantly. Recent attacks on Russian fuel infrastructure have led to shortages and rising prices, stoking public discontent. These energy issues, combined with military actions from both sides, could potentially sway the length and outcome of the war.

Meanwhile, fundamental hedge funds have shown impressive returns, suggesting that market rallies are not merely driven by momentum. As hedge funds make calculated moves amid volatile energy prices, Fed rate changes, and geopolitical tensions, they continue to outperform, although not all sectors have been as fortunate, with some stocks struggling.

This week’s NATO summit will shine a spotlight on Europe’s vulnerabilities within the shifting global landscape. With economic, industrial, and military concerns growing, the continent must reassess its global role. Experts argue that Europe should start leveraging its economic and military power to stand strong against competing forces worldwide.