Denmark Ready to Defend NATO Amid U.S. Greenland Controversy

In a bold statement from Ankara, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared Denmark's readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory, including Greenland, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in controlling the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The controversy over Greenland has strained relations between Washington and Copenhagen, both crucial NATO allies, as Trump's assertions pushed the issue onto a diplomatic track. Frederiksen reiterated on Wednesday that Greenland remains an integral part of Denmark and is unequivocally not for sale.

Highlighting the importance of unity within NATO, Frederiksen emphasized, "One of the reasons why we have built NATO is that if anything happens to one of us, everyone should stand up for each other."