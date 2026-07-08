Missiles Fly as NATO Summit Seeks Diplomatic Resolution

In a sharp escalation of hostilities, Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight, marking the third strike on the Ukrainian capital within a week. This aggressive move comes as Ukraine struggles with a scarcity of U.S.-made air defense interceptors, crucial for combating such advanced missile threats.

The attack coincides with a critical NATO summit in Ankara, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are poised to discuss military aid. Despite Ukraine's air defenses intercepting a significant portion of 169 drones, they were outmatched by the five ballistic missiles deployed by Russia.

With Moscow intensifying its aerial campaign amidst faltering ground progress, Russian strikes in July have claimed sixty lives in the Kyiv region alone. Mayor Klitschko reported fires and damages in the city, while Kharkiv also faced missile assaults. The diplomatic efforts continue as Zelenskiy seeks urgent aid from Trump to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against persistent Russian attacks.