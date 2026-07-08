TotalEnergies CEO to Spotlight Angola's Energy Future at AOG 2026

TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné will take centre stage at the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2026 conference as the company expands its investments across oil, natural gas and renewable energy projects in Angola. His participation comes as the country pushes ahead with plans to sustain oil production while accelerating gas development and increasing renewable energy capacity.

The conference will take place from 9 to 10 September 2026, with a pre-conference programme scheduled for 8 September, bringing together policymakers, investors and energy companies to discuss the future of Angola's energy sector.

Multi-billion-dollar projects drive upstream growth

TotalEnergies remains one of Angola's largest energy investors, with operations spanning the country's major offshore oil fields and new exploration areas. The company's investment strategy aligns closely with Angola's goal of maintaining oil output while opening new opportunities in frontier basins and expanding domestic gas production.

Angola's biggest project is the US$6 billion Kaminho development in Block 20/11, the first major deepwater project in the Kwanza Basin. Scheduled to begin production in 2028, the development is expected to produce around 70,000 barrels of oil per day from the Cameia and Golfinho fields. The project will use a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel equipped with gas reinjection systems and electrified operations designed to reduce routine flaring and lower emissions.

TotalEnergies has also secured a long-term extension of its operatorship in Block 32 until 2043, supporting future developments around the Kaombo Norte and Kaombo Sul FPSOs. In addition, the company has expanded exploration activities through partnerships with ExxonMobil and Angola's National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, targeting new opportunities in the Benguela and Namibe basins.

Gas projects strengthen energy diversification

Natural gas has become an increasingly important part of TotalEnergies' strategy in Angola. In March 2026, the company achieved first gas production from the Quiluma field under the New Gas Consortium, marking Angola's first large-scale non-associated gas development.

Once the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields reach full production, they are expected to process around 330 million cubic feet of gas per day. The gas will supply approximately two million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually through the Angola LNG facility while also increasing gas availability for domestic industries and power generation. The development is seen as an important step in reducing Angola's dependence on oil revenues by strengthening its natural gas sector.

Renewable energy investment expands alongside oil and gas

Alongside its hydrocarbon projects, TotalEnergies is investing in renewable energy through the Quilemba Solar Project near Lubango.

The project, currently under construction, will initially generate 35 megawatt-peak (MWp) of electricity before expanding with a second 45 MWp phase. Once completed during 2026, the solar facility will supply electricity to Angola's national grid and support the country's efforts to diversify its energy sources.

With investments spanning offshore oil, natural gas infrastructure and renewable power generation, TotalEnergies has positioned itself as a key partner in Angola's evolving energy landscape. Pouyanné's participation at AOG 2026 is expected to highlight the company's long-term commitment to the country while contributing to discussions on balancing energy security, economic growth and lower-carbon development as Angola pursues a more diversified energy future.