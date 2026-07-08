Currency Movements Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Interest Rate Changes

The Us Dollar Held Around Its Highest Level In A Week In Asian Trade On Wednesday As The Us And Iran Traded Fresh Attacks

In the Asian trading session on Wednesday, the U.S. dollar held firm near its weekly high as tensions escalated between the U.S. and Iran following mutual attacks. Simultaneously, New Zealand's currency gained momentum as the central bank raised interest rates, hinting at further tightening measures.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced attacks on U.S. military locations in Bahrain and Kuwait, retorting to American strikes connected to tanker attacks in Hormuz Strait. The U.S. dollar, a global safe haven, initially climbed, but trimmed gains as the day progressed.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's rate hike drove the kiwi dollar 0.5% higher, reflecting anticipated inflation control measures. Oil prices surged over 3%, while cryptocurrency markets faced downward pressure, underscoring market volatility amid geopolitical uncertainties.