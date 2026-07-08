Lionel Messi: The Maestro Behind Argentina's Epic World Cup Comeback

Argentina's forward Julian Alvarez has lavished praise on captain Lionel Messi following a dramatic victory over Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi's efforts not only steered Argentina to a 3-2 win but also solidified his status as the best player in history, according to Alvarez.

After trailing by two goals, Argentina found a savior in Messi, whose equalizer in the 83rd minute set the stage for Enzo Fernandez to score a stoppage-time winner. The match further etched Messi's name in World Cup annals, becoming the first player to score in nine consecutive World Cup matches.

Despite a missed penalty in the first half, Messi showcased resilience to lead Argentina to the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland. His record-breaking feats include matching Guillermo Stabile’s Argentina record of eight goals in a single World Cup, a record untouched since 1930.