Lionel Messi: The Maestro Behind Argentina's Epic World Cup Comeback
Julian Alvarez lauds Lionel Messi as the best in history after Argentina's thrilling 3-2 World Cup comeback against Egypt. Messi's equalizer was pivotal, setting new records and advancing Argentina to the quarter-finals, as they aim to defend their title.
Argentina's forward Julian Alvarez has lavished praise on captain Lionel Messi following a dramatic victory over Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi's efforts not only steered Argentina to a 3-2 win but also solidified his status as the best player in history, according to Alvarez.
After trailing by two goals, Argentina found a savior in Messi, whose equalizer in the 83rd minute set the stage for Enzo Fernandez to score a stoppage-time winner. The match further etched Messi's name in World Cup annals, becoming the first player to score in nine consecutive World Cup matches.
Despite a missed penalty in the first half, Messi showcased resilience to lead Argentina to the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland. His record-breaking feats include matching Guillermo Stabile’s Argentina record of eight goals in a single World Cup, a record untouched since 1930.
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