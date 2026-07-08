European Shares Plummet Amid Renewed Middle East Tensions

European shares fell to a weekly low after U.S. President Trump announced the end of an initial war agreement with Iran, resulting in heightened Middle East tensions and increased oil prices. The pan-European STOXX 600 index plunged, with defence and airline stocks particularly affected, as inflation concerns resurfaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Slid To A Oneweek Low On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said The Initial Agreement To End The War With Iran Was Over | Updated: 08-07-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 14:36 IST
European Shares Plummet Amid Renewed Middle East Tensions
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European shares dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that the initial accord to conclude hostilities with Iran had ended, reigniting fears of Middle East conflict and escalating oil prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.6% to 636.08 points by 0839 GMT, marking its steepest one-day decline since the height of the Iran conflict in March. Most sectors fell, notably defence stocks, which tumbled 3.5%, while a 5% rise in oil prices bolstered the energy sector by 2%.

The spike in energy prices negatively impacted airlines like Air France and Wizz Air, each losing over 5%, and auto stocks declined by 3.3%. Lufthansa plummeted 5.4% after Citigroup lowered its rating from "neutral" to "sell." Speaking ahead of a NATO summit in Turkey, following U.S. and Iranian exchanges, Trump mentioned, "As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them."

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