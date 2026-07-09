Judge Questions Leniency: SEC's Settlement with Elon Musk Raises Eyebrows

A federal judge approved the SEC's settlement with Elon Musk over his Twitter shares purchase despite concerns. The settlement involves a $1.5 million penalty to Musk's trust for delayed disclosure but avoids disgorgement of profits. Judge Sooknanan highlighted potential preferential treatment, questioning the SEC's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge On Wednesday Approved The Us Securities And Exchange Commissions Settlement With Elon Musk Over His Purchase Of Twitter Shares | Updated: 09-07-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 03:06 IST
Judge Questions Leniency: SEC's Settlement with Elon Musk Raises Eyebrows
Settlement

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., reluctantly approved the SEC's settlement with billionaire Elon Musk concerning his purchase of Twitter shares. Despite expressing significant reservations about potential preferential treatment and the agreement's fairness, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan noted her limited capacity to challenge the settlement.

Sooknanan, appointed by former President Joe Biden, pointed out the SEC's decision not to pursue disgorgement of Musk's profits, raising questions about the appropriateness of the settlement with Musk's trust. Previously, Musk delayed disclosing his Twitter share purchases, saving him approximately $150 million.

The settlement, announced in May, requires a $1.5 million penalty to resolve the SEC's claims of delayed disclosure. However, the judge highlighted doubts about the regulator's consistency in handling such cases, suspecting a one-time deal for Musk. The SEC maintains that the settlement, which binds Musk's actions through a trust, was above board.

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