Slight earthquake hits Czech Republic, not as big as first reported

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Czech Republic, contradicting initial reports of a 5.5 magnitude quake, with the actual impact likely being minimal.

Reuters | A Slight Earthquake Of Magnitude Hit The Czech Republic On Thursday | Updated: 10-07-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 00:59 IST
Slight earthquake hits Czech Republic, not as big as first reported
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

​A slight ‌earthquake of ​1.8 magnitude hit the Czech Republic on Thursday, much weaker ‌than initial reports of a 5.5 reading, geophysics agencies and Czech news agency CTK reported.

German Research Centre for ‌Geosciences (GFZ) initially reported on its website an earthquake ‌of magnitude 5.5 in the region of Plzen, a city 93 km (60 miles) southwest of Prague. Seismic stations ⁠in ​the Czech ⁠Republic also recorded a weak earthquake but its strength and ⁠location would be determined later, CTK reported, citing Ales ​Spicak, the head of the country's Institute of ⁠Geophysics.

The strongest earthquake in the Czech Republic was recorded in ⁠1985 ​at a 4.6 magnitude. That is a level that typically can be felt but ⁠causes minimal damage, while a magnitude 5.5 can cause ⁠damage ⁠to poorly constructed buildings.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
2
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global
3
Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Global
4
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026