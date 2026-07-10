Slight earthquake hits Czech Republic, not as big as first reported

​A slight ‌earthquake of ​1.8 magnitude hit the Czech Republic on Thursday, much weaker ‌than initial reports of a 5.5 reading, geophysics agencies and Czech news agency CTK reported.

German Research Centre for ‌Geosciences (GFZ) initially reported on its website an earthquake ‌of magnitude 5.5 in the region of Plzen, a city 93 km (60 miles) southwest of Prague. Seismic stations ⁠in ​the Czech ⁠Republic also recorded a weak earthquake but its strength and ⁠location would be determined later, CTK reported, citing Ales ​Spicak, the head of the country's Institute of ⁠Geophysics.

The strongest earthquake in the Czech Republic was recorded in ⁠1985 ​at a 4.6 magnitude. That is a level that typically can be felt but ⁠causes minimal damage, while a magnitude 5.5 can cause ⁠damage ⁠to poorly constructed buildings.