Bahwan CyberTek Appoints Amrinder Singh as Managing Director and CEO to Lead its Next Phase of AI-Driven Global Growth

BusinessWire India Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9: Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global digital transformation and AI-driven technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of Amrinder Singh as Managing Director and CEO. Amrinder will lead BCT's next phase of growth globally and across each of its chosen markets, taking charge at a pivotal moment for the industry, as enterprises shift from human-led, labour-intensive delivery models toward autonomous, AI and agent-driven operations. With organizations moving rapidly from early AI pilots to enterprise-wide scale, service providers are being called on to reinvent their delivery models around the combination of intelligent agents and people.

Amrinder will sharpen BCT's focus on helping clients translate AI investment into measurable business outcomes, while strengthening the Group's customer relationships, deepening its presence in core markets, and expanding its global business footprint. Amrinder brings over 27 years of international leadership experience across the IT services industry. Prior to joining BCT, he spent 12 years at Hexaware Technologies, most recently as President and Head of EMEA & APAC, where he also led the company's Global Capability Centers (GCC) business and played a central role in expanding its international presence. He began his career at HCL Technologies in 1999, holding leadership roles across India, Europe, and the Middle East. Throughout his career, Amrinder has built a track record of scaling global businesses, building high-performing teams, fostering innovation, and creating customer-centric organizations.

Commenting on the appointment, Sheikha Hind Bahwan, Founder and Chairperson of Bahwan CyberTek, said: "We are delighted to welcome Amrinder as Managing Director and CEO of Bahwan CyberTek. As enterprises increasingly look for partners who can help them navigate AI-led transformation, expand into new markets, and build resilient, future-ready operations, Amrinder's proven track record of scaling global businesses and driving customer-centric growth makes him exceptionally well positioned to lead BCT into its next chapter. We are confident his leadership will strengthen our ability to create long-term value for our customers, employees, partners, and all stakeholders." Amrinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of Bahwan CyberTek, said: "I am excited to join Bahwan CyberTek at such an important stage in its journey. The company began as one of the largest investments into the Indian IT services market by a well renowned Omani investor, and over the years has built strong capabilities, deep customer trust, and a solid track record of delivery across more than 20 countries worldwide. I see BCT has tremendous potential to become an AI led organisation that fundamentally reshapes how technology and services are being delivered."

"I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, and employees to accelerate our AI and digital capabilities, deepen our breadth and depth in key markets, and help our clients unlock the full potential of AI, data, and analytics to achieve meaningful business outcomes. Together, we have an opportunity to build on BCT's strong legacy and shape its next chapter of growth one defined by AI-led innovation, global expansion, and an unwavering focus on the success of everyone we serve." Under Amrinder's leadership, BCT will continue to invest in next-generation AI and agentic capabilities, strengthen strategic technology partnerships, expand its global delivery footprint, and deepen engagement with customers and employees as it advances its vision of becoming a trusted, AI-led transformation partner for enterprises globally.

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