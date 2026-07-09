Iran says U.S. attacks disrupt reopening of Strait of Hormuz, statement
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy warned that US attacks and intervention in the Strait of Hormuz are disrupting its gradual reopening and jeopardizing the interests of countries benefiting from it.
- Country:
- United States
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Thursday that U.S. attacks on Iran and intervention in redirecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupting the strategic waterway's gradual reopening and jeopardizing the interests of countries benefiting from it.
The Guards added that transit capacity under Iran's supervision had recovered to about 50% of pre-war levels over the past two weeks, and that transit capacity was only being expanded for vessels granted permits to use routes designated by Iran.
They warned that any further U.S. intervention would draw a "crushing response".
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