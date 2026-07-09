Iran says U.S. attacks disrupt reopening of Strait of Hormuz, statement

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy warned that US attacks and intervention in the Strait of Hormuz are disrupting its gradual reopening and jeopardizing the interests of countries benefiting from it.

Reuters | Irans Revolutionary Guards Navy Said On Thursday That Us Attacks On Iran And Intervention In Redirecting Shipping Through The Strait Of Hormuz Were Disrupting The Strategic Waterways Gradual Reopening And Jeopardizing The Interests Of Countries Benefiting From It The Guards Added That Transit Capacity Under Irans Supervision Had Recovered To About Of Prewar Levels Over The Past Two Weeks | Updated: 09-07-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 17:38 IST
Iran says U.S. attacks disrupt reopening of Strait of Hormuz, statement
  • Country:
  • United States

​Iran's Revolutionary ​Guards Navy said ‌on Thursday ​that U.S. attacks on ‌Iran and intervention in redirecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupting ‌the strategic waterway's gradual ‌reopening and jeopardizing the interests of countries benefiting from it.

The Guards ⁠added ​that ⁠transit capacity under Iran's supervision had recovered ⁠to about 50% of pre-war ​levels over the past two weeks, ⁠and that transit capacity was ⁠only ​being expanded for vessels granted permits to use routes ⁠designated by Iran.

They warned that any ⁠further ⁠U.S. intervention would draw a "crushing response".

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