Maersk to resume Middle East-US East Coast sailings through Suez Canal
Maersk is resuming its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal, promising improved transit times of up to 14 days faster for eastbound sailings.
- Country:
- Denmark
Maersk said on Thursday it would resume sailing its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal, as the Danish shipping group takes another step toward restoring routes through the Red Sea.
The company said westbound transit times would improve by an average of seven days, while eastbound sailings would be up to 14 days faster. "The route through the Suez and the Red Sea is the fastest, most sustainable and most efficient way to serve customers with transport between India, Middle East and the U.S. East Coast," the company said in a statement.