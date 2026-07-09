Maersk to resume Middle East-US East Coast sailings through Suez Canal

Maersk is resuming its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal, promising improved transit times of up to 14 days faster for eastbound sailings.

Reuters | Maersk Said On Thursday It Would Resume Sailing Its Middle Easttous East Coast Service Through The Suez Canal | Updated: 09-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 16:30 IST
Maersk to resume Middle East-US East Coast sailings through Suez Canal
Maersk
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Maersk said on Thursday it ‌would resume sailing its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal, ‌as the Danish shipping group takes ‌another step toward restoring routes through the Red Sea.

The company said westbound transit ⁠times ​would ⁠improve by an average of seven days, while ⁠eastbound sailings would be up to 14 ​days faster. "The route through the ⁠Suez and the Red Sea is ⁠the ​fastest, most sustainable and most efficient way to serve customers ⁠with transport between India, Middle East and the ⁠U.S. ⁠East Coast," the company said in a statement.

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