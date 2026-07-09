London's FTSE 100 slips as Middle East tensions persist, AstraZeneca drags

The Uks Ftse Slipped On Thursday As Investors Grappled With Renewed Middle East Tensions

The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday as investors grappled with renewed Middle East tensions, with heavyweight AstraZeneca adding to the pressure after ‌reporting disappointing results from a late-stage trial.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% to ‌10,417.63 points by 1045 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.1%.