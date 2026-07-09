London's FTSE 100 slips as Middle East tensions persist, AstraZeneca drags

The UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% to 10,417.63 points on Thursday due to renewed Middle East tensions and disappointing results from AstraZeneca.

Reuters | The Uks Ftse Slipped On Thursday As Investors Grappled With Renewed Middle East Tensions | Updated: 09-07-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 16:31 IST
London's FTSE 100 slips as Middle East tensions persist, AstraZeneca drags
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The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday as investors grappled with renewed Middle East tensions, with heavyweight AstraZeneca adding to the pressure after ‌reporting disappointing results from a late-stage trial.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% to ‌10,417.63 points by 1045 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.1%.

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