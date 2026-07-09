Taiwan's financial markets to close on Friday due to Typhoon Bavi

Taipei's offices, schools, and financial markets will close on Friday due to the arrival of Typhoon Bavi, with stock exchange trade suspended and settlements postponed.

Reuters | The Taipei City Government Said On Thursday That Offices And Schools Would Shut On Friday Due To The Arrival Of Typhoon Bavi | Updated: 09-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 17:48 IST
Taiwan's financial markets to close on Friday due to Typhoon Bavi
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  • Taiwan

‌The Taipei city government said on Thursday that offices and ‌schools would shut ‌on Friday due to the arrival of Typhoon Bavi, ⁠meaning ​financial ⁠markets would also close.

In a ⁠separate statement, the Taiwan ​Stock Exchange said trade would ⁠be suspended on Friday, ⁠with ​all settlements due on Friday to be ⁠postponed to the next ⁠business ⁠day.

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