Taiwan's financial markets to close on Friday due to Typhoon Bavi
Taipei's offices, schools, and financial markets will close on Friday due to the arrival of Typhoon Bavi, with stock exchange trade suspended and settlements postponed.
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The Taipei city government said on Thursday that offices and schools would shut on Friday due to the arrival of Typhoon Bavi, meaning financial markets would also close.
In a separate statement, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said trade would be suspended on Friday, with all settlements due on Friday to be postponed to the next business day.