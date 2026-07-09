Taiwan's financial markets to close on Friday due to Typhoon Bavi

The Taipei City Government Said On Thursday That Offices And Schools Would Shut On Friday Due To The Arrival Of Typhoon Bavi

‌The Taipei city government said on Thursday that offices and ‌schools would shut ‌on Friday due to the arrival of Typhoon Bavi, ⁠meaning ​financial ⁠markets would also close.

In a ⁠separate statement, the Taiwan ​Stock Exchange said trade would ⁠be suspended on Friday, ⁠with ​all settlements due on Friday to be ⁠postponed to the next ⁠business ⁠day.